Aakash Chopra Picks His Test XI of 2021; Virat Kohli, Steve Smith Miss Out

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has picked his Test XI of 2021 as several big stars including Virat Kohli and Steve Smith failed to make the cut. The year 2021 witnessed some of the epic Test matches from India’s historic Test win at Gabba to New Zealand’s World Test Championship triumph. The Indian stars dominated the XI picked by Chopra as New Zealand’s talisman Kane Williamson was named captain.

The former cricketer turned commentator picked India’s swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma as his first pick after his consistent show in red-ball cricket this year. Rohit slammed his maiden overseas Test ton this year against England and is currently highest-ranked Indian batter in the longest format - 5th.

“The first name coming to my mind is Rohit Sharma. It was a huge year for him, it was the year in which he fell in love with the longest format. He played amazing knocks, whether it was the century in Chennai and the consistent performances in England," said Chopra while picking his Test XI on his Youtube channel.

Advertisement

The former India batter picked Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne as the opening partner for Rohit. While the leading run-getter of 2021 in Tests - Joe Root was named his undisputed no. 3.

“My second opener is Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne. He has also made runs which also includes a double century. He was playing well against West Indies also. He might not be too pleasing on the eye but scores runs."

“There was no contest at No.3. Joe Root is part of this team. He is the best Test batter of 2021, miles above the rest. He is just in a different league altogether. He gave amazing performances, whether it was the double century in India or Sri Lanka," Chopra added.

>Also Read: Never Seen Leadership Qualities in Joe Root- Brendon McCullum

Advertisement

The former India opener heaped huge praise on Williamson while naming him the captain of the XI.

“At No.4, I have got Williamson. He scored a double century against Pakistan and he won his team the final. He played a very important knock in the final as well. Kane Williamson is also the captain of this team," Chopra further said.

Fawad Alam has made a huge impact this year after making his comeback in the Pakistan and Chopra didn’t neglect it while picking his XI.

Advertisement

“My team has Fawad Alam. It is a story of persistence, that he will keep on playing whether you select him or not. He has made runs, the noticeable performances being 109 against South Africa, 140 against Zimbabwe and 124 against West Indies."

>Also Read | Virat Kohli Led the Team From Front Everytime we Stepped Onto Park: Rohit Sharma

India’s hero against Australia Down Under - Rishabh Pant was named the wicketkeeper by the former Indian opener as he claimed no one was close to the southpaw.

Advertisement

“The keeper is Rishabh Pant. I was thinking about Jos Buttler as well but no one was close to him. The sort of performances Rishabh Pant has given - 101 against England, 89 at Gabba and a ninety in Sydney as well. He has been very very good."

In the bowling department, Indian spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel dominated the spinners category, while Kyle Jamieson, James Anderson and Shaheen Afridi were chosen as the pacers.

Advertisement

“After that, I am picking two Indians. Ravichandran Ashwin - he has taken a lot of wickets. He was brilliant in India against England. He made a century against England as well. He is the no.1 spinner in Test cricket, there is no doubt about it."

Chopra went with James Anderson and Shaheen Afridi as his final two picks. “I have picked two fast bowlers apart from Jamieson. Jimmy Anderson - he took 32 wickets this year. He did well in India, took a five-wicket haul in Sri Lanka and did well against India again at home.

Advertisement

“Last but not the least, I have got Shaheen Afridi. His performances this year have been very good. He was also taking five-wicket hauls like Axar. It will also give a left-armer, he is tall, pitches the ball up and makes it swing," he said.

>Aakash Chopra’s Test XI of the year: Rohit Sharma, Dimuth Karunaratne, Joe Root, Kane Williamson (c), Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Kyle Jamieson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, James Anderson, Shaheen Afridi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here