Aakash Chopra Turns 45: Interesting Facts, Trivia, Record and Famous Quotes of Former India Cricketer

AAKASH CHOPRA’S 45TH BIRTHDAY: Aakash Chopra needs no introduction to the world of cricketers. This is despite the fact that he had a very short International career. Chopra represented India only in the longest format of the game. In the early 2000s, the national selectors tried many openers who could form a dependable opening pair alongside Virender Sehwag. Aakash Chopra was one of them.

In the 10 Test matches that he played for India, Chopra could only manage 437 runs at a poor average of 23. Although Chopra scored two half-centuries, he failed to impress the national selectors and was soon dropped from the team. However, Chopra is still serving Indian cricket in a different manner. The 44-year-old has found his calling in commentary and has become famous for his speaking skills and in-depth analysis of the game. Ahead of his 45th birthday, let us take a look at some interesting facts, trivia, and records related to Aakash Chopra.

Interesting facts

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra opened for India in the historic tour of Australia in 2003/04. Chopra scored 47 runs in the famous Adelaide Test which was won by India. He was an opener in the classical mould and had the technique and temperament perfectly suited to occupying the crease for long periods of time. The old-school cricketer even played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008. After his retirement from the game, Chopra became a well-known commentator, especially among the Hindi-speaking audience.

Trivia

Many people don’t know that Aakash Chopra is a big fan of England cricketer Michael Atherton. Chopra was part of the Indian squad that won the first ever Test series on Pakistan soil in 2004. Aakash Chopra scored 783 runs in Delhi’s title-winning Ranji Trophy campaign.

Records

Aakash Chopra has scored more than 10,000 runs in First-Class cricket.

Famous Quotes

Aakash Chopra has made a name for himself through his witty one-liners. Some of his best quotes are:

“Fielder Darshak, Darshak Fielder, 6 Runs." “Rohit ne kar liya hai Sabko Mohit." “Hardik ‘Hard-Hitting’ Pandya."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here