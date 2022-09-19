Aakash Chopra Turns 45: Interesting Facts, Trivia, Record and Famous Quotes of Former India Cricketer

AAKASH CHOPRA’S 45TH BIRTHDAY: Aakash Chopra needs no introduction to the world of cricketers. This is despite the fact that he had a very short International career. Chopra represented India only in the longest format of the game. In the early 2000s, the national selectors tried many openers who could form a dependable opening pair alongside Virender Sehwag. Aakash Chopra was one of them.
In the 10 Test matches that he played for India, Chopra could only manage 437 runs at a poor average of 23. Although Chopra scored two half-centuries, he failed to impress the national selectors and was soon dropped from the team. However, Chopra is still serving Indian cricket in a different manner. The 44-year-old has found his calling in commentary and has become famous for his speaking skills and in-depth analysis of the game. Ahead of his 45th birthday, let us take a look at some interesting facts, trivia, and records related to Aakash Chopra.
Interesting facts
- Aakash Chopra opened for India in the historic tour of Australia in 2003/04.
- Chopra scored 47 runs in the famous Adelaide Test which was won by India.
- He was an opener in the classical mould and had the technique and temperament perfectly suited to occupying the crease for long periods of time.
- The old-school cricketer even played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008.
- After his retirement from the game, Chopra became a well-known commentator, especially among the Hindi-speaking audience.
Trivia
- Many people don’t know that Aakash Chopra is a big fan of England cricketer Michael Atherton.
- Chopra was part of the Indian squad that won the first ever Test series on Pakistan soil in 2004.
- Aakash Chopra scored 783 runs in Delhi’s title-winning Ranji Trophy campaign.
Records
Aakash Chopra has scored more than 10,000 runs in First-Class cricket.
Famous Quotes
Aakash Chopra has made a name for himself through his witty one-liners. Some of his best quotes are:
- “Fielder Darshak, Darshak Fielder, 6 Runs."
- “Rohit ne kar liya hai Sabko Mohit."
- “Hardik ‘Hard-Hitting’ Pandya."
