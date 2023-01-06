'Aap Ground Jaayein Subah and Bowling Karein': Shahid Afridi's Instruction to Shadab Khan After Missing Out on NZ ODIs

Former cricketer and Pakistan’s interim chief selector Shahid Afridi explained the absence of Shadab Khan from the ODI squad at a press conference ahead of Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Afridi announced the squad that will take on the New Zealanders on Thursday. Pakistani ace spinner Shadab Khan will miss out on the ODI series against the Black Caps after suffering a fracture of his right index finger, playing the Big Bash League in Australia.

With Pakistan scheduled to play 11 ODIs in the run-up to the ICC World Cup 2023, Afridi highlighted that they would like to give optimum opportunities to consistent performers through these games. Speaking at the conference about Shadab, Afridi said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘We’re Slightly in a Different Stage’: Rahul Dravid Hints at Looking Beyond Kohli, Rohit in T20Is

“Shadab se meri kal baat hui thi. Shadab ne mujhe ye kaha ki mein khel jaunga ye 3 ODIs. Mene manah kiya; mene kaha aap ground jaayein subah and bowling karein kuch overs and phir uske baad mujhe btayeinga apni situation. (I had a word with Shadab. He told me that he can play all 3 ODIs. I told him no. I advised him to bowl a few overs in the morning before sharing an update on his situation)."

Pakistan will take on New Zealand at the National Stadium Karachi in the first ODI of the series on Monday. Mohammad Rizwan is the only wicketkeeper named in this squad, with uncapped batter Tayyab Tahir and wrist spinner Usama Mir also making their way into the squad that will take on New Zealand.

Shadab Khan has become an important part of this Pakistani squad, picking up 71 wickets in 51 ODI innings so far at an average of 31.64 and an economy of 5.09. He made his ODI debut vs West Indies at Providence Stadium on April 7, 2017. The star spinner plies his trade with the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash league. The 24-year-old suffered a finger injury recently while playing against the Sydney Thunders.

ALSO READ | ‘Sethi’s Comments on Social Media Platform Are Baseless’: ACC Responds to PCB Chief’s Tweet on Asia Cup 2023

Advertisement

Shadab Khan has taken a total of seven wickets in five matches at an average of 20.57 for the Hurricanes in the BBL 2022-23 season so far including a stunning caught and bowled effort against the Perth Scorchers, bringing his side back into that game.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here