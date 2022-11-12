'Aap Mein or Hum Mein Fark Yehi Hai': Irfan Pathan Hits Back at Pakistan Prime Minister

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan hit back at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s tweet after India suffered a 10-wicket defeat to England in the semifinal of 2022 T20 World Cup. The Pakistan PM took to Twitter to post, “So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup." The 152/0 was Pakistan’s score when they beat India in the 2021 T20 World Cup group stage match, while England scored 170/0 on Thursday to outclass India in the semifinal clash.

The tweet from the Pakistan PM went viral and several Indian fans found it quite distasteful.

Pathan slammed Sharif with an explosive tweet,"Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai (This is the difference between you and us. We are happy with ourselves, you look for happiness when others are in trouble. That is why you are not concentrating on your country’s well-being)."

Meanwhile, Both England and Pakistan, who featured here in the 50-over World Cup final 30 years ago, are entering the title clash with blazing wins in the semifinal. While captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan struck form in the seven-wicket victory over New Zealand, England’s opening pair of skipper Jos Buttler and Alex Hales put out a muscular masterclass to secure a 10-wicket win over India.

Pakistan, the 2009 champions, are running on a winning fairy-tale in the tournament since being on the verge of early exit after losses to India and Zimbabwe. With Netherlands knocking out South Africa from the tournament, Pakistan got an unexpected lifeline to get into the semifinals and fulfilled it by defeating Bangladesh in a hat-trick of wins and edging New Zealand in semifinals.

With both teams on their quest to win just their second T20 World Cup title, the heavy rain predicted for the final showdown on Sunday as well as on Monday, the reserve day, the trophy could be shared between the two teams. Fans will be praying to the cricketing gods to conjure up miraculous circumstances for the match to be held, even if it is a 10-overs a side affair.

However, after the semifinal defeat, several senior Indian players including skipper Rohit Sharma have come under the scanner as a big overhaul might take place in India’s T20I set-up soon as Hardik Pandya is expected to take over the captaincy charge.

