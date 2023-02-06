Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on this day a year ago in Mumbai. To mark her first death anniversary, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar posted an excerpt of her song “Mera Saaya" from the eponymous movie.

“It’s been one year since you left us, Lata didi. Par aapka saaya hamesha mere saath hoga" [But your presence will always be there]," Sachin wrote in his post.

Advertisement

Tendulkar and Lata Di were quite close and he used to call her “Lata Tai", which means elder sister in Marathi.

The legendary singer was a fan of Tendulkar’s batting. She had expressed her sadness in 2013 after Sachin had announced his decision to retire from international cricket.

WPL Auction: Indian Women Cricketers in Overseas Leagues And How They’ve Fared

“I cannot tell you how bad I felt when I first heard he had decided to retire. It was a terrible feeling. But with time I have come to terms with it. No one can continue forever. Even a great like Sachin can’t. I thought he could well have played on a little more but this is entirely his call. If he feels this is the best time I’d respect his decision and go with him. But yes I do feel terrible to think he will not play cricket again," Lata had said.

Tendulkar’s post on Lata’s death anniversary went viral in no time as tributes started pouring in the comments section.

A fan wrote, “Give us blessings from heaven Voice of India. We all will miss you Lata di. My heartfelt condolences."

Another paid his respects by commenting, “Legends never die."

Advertisement

One Twitter user paid his tribute and wrote, “In our heart forever."

“Love, respect, prayers. Memories that will always live in our hearts," read a comment.

Lata breathed her last at the age of 92 in Mumbai on February 6, 2022. The singer, recipient of prestigious awards like Bharat Ratna and Dada Saheb Phalke, died at a Mumbai hospital due to multiple organ failure.

She was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1999. In 2001, she won India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna.

Get the latest Cricket News here