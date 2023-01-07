'Aapko Pata Hoga Kiski Kaptaani Kiske Pass': Babar's Epic Reply to Journalist on Losing Captaincy - WATCH

A resilient hundred from Sarfaraz Ahmed denied Pakistan a heart-wrenching defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the 2nd Karachi Test. Chasing 319, the former captain struck his 4th Test as the hosts posted 304 for 9 in the final innings of the game which resulted in a draw. Thus, the two-match series ended without a result and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

No success in the past two Test series at home has certainly put pressure on captain Babar Azam. He has been on the radar of journalists lately as he often gets grilled during the pressers. One such incident was on display after the conclusion of the 2nd Test on Friday in Karachi. A reporter tried to put Babar in an awkward situation but the 28-year-old Pakistan captain dealt with it in a witty way.

“Kuch log keh rahe hai aapki team pe grip kamzor hoti ja rahi hai. Dosti yaari ka silsila Pakistan team mein khata ho rahi hai. (People are saying that you are losing grip on the team. Also, your friendships are getting over in the Pakistan Cricket team).

“Since Shahid Afridi came, he has changed the vice-captaincy in ODIs, with Shan Masood coming in to fill in the role. Now it’s being said that even Test captaincy will be snatched away from you soon," the journalist asked.

Babur, with a witty smile on his face, said, “Sir, ye aapko pata hoga kiski kaptaani kiske pass jaa rahi hai (Sir, you shall know to whom the captaincy would go). My work is to perform in the field and make my team also perform."

Babar Azam recently led his team to the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 where they lost to England at the MCG. But as the format changed, the team faced a reality check while hosting England in a 3-match series. Ben Stoke & Co defeated the hosts 3-0 which has been raising endless questions on Babar’s captaincy and the team management.

Amid all this, the newly-appointed PCB chief Najam Sethi named Shahid Afridi as the interim chief selector. The former captain made some immediate changes, including snubbing Shadab Khan from the ODIs, right after taking charge.

