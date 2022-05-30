Aaron Finch Admits He is Going Through 'Lean Patch' Since T20 World Cup 2021

Melbourne: Australia’s white-ball skipper Aaron Finch has conceded to going through a lean patch with the bat but hopes the busy schedule leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup at home later this year will help him return to form.

“It’s been a reasonably lean patch. I’ve been through that plenty of times in my career. At times, you go through stages where you get a heap runs in a hurry and then go through some lean patches," Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Monday.

The 35-year-old cricketer’s poor form has persisted since the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE late last year. He managed scores of 23, 0 and 0 in three One-day Internationals Australia played against Pakistan in March-April this year, but finished the tour with a 55 in the one-off T20I.

Poor form continued to dog him in IPL 2022 as well, where turning out for two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, he managed 86 runs in five innings.

The right-handed batter is now working on his technique in a bid to recapture his best.

“I think my technique started to get a little bit too open," Finch said, when reminded about the two ducks he got in the sub-continent, both time getting out LBW.

“When you’re worried about the ball swinging back in your front pad, you can tend to open up which then has a bit of a flow-on effect. I just lost the ability to transfer my weight back through the ball… but (I’m working on) squaring up my technique (through) my hips and shoulders and feet.

“With such a busy schedule of cricket, there’s a lot of time to be able to able to build and I suppose get back into the groove. It’d be really nice to try and get some big runs and keep everyone off my back for a little while," he added.

