AB de Villiers Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

AB de Villiers, on Friday, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The legendary batter took to social media to release the official statement of his retirement. The 37-year-old already announced his retirement from international cricket in May 2018.

The former Proteas skipper posted a heartfelt note on Instagram regarding his retirement.

De Villiers said that he played the game with pure enjoyment and enthusiasm but now the flame no longer burns so brightly.

“It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.

Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. That’s the reality I must accept - and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time," he wrote.

The legendary Proteas has been one of the biggest names in franchise cricket. Since his international retirement, he travelled around the world playing for mega T20 leagues like IPL, BBL and others.

Mr. 360 degree further talked about his experience of playing the franchise league across the globe.

“Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful," he added.

The legendary batter enjoys massive fan-following especially in India as he is considered amongst the greatest of IPL. ABD thanked the fans from South Africa and India to support him in his journey.

“I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played.

Last, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family - my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first," he concluded.

IPL 2021 was the last tournament where De Villiers played before his retirement. His team Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated from the playoffs stage as he failed to win his maiden IPL trophy.

In 340 T20s, he scored 9424 runs at a sublime average of 37.24. Meanwhile, in his 14-year-long IPL career, ABD smashed 5162 runs in 184 matches, which also includes three centuries and 40 half-centuries.

