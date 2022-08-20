AB de Villiers Collaborates With NGO to Support Underprivileged Youngsters in India

AB de Villiers’ love for India is known to all. The former South Africa captain has cultivated a huge fan base in the country through his mesmerizing stroke play and a memorable stint with IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore. Now he is looking to give something back to India. AB de Villiers is collaborating with a leading Indian NGO, Make a Difference (MAD), to support underprivileged children.

The NGO has been taking care of underprivileged youngsters from age 10 to 28 who need financial support to continue their studies and shape their careers. In a recent interview with DNA India, de Villiers opened up about his collaboration with Make a Difference. The 38-year-old stated that India has been very kind to him over the years and he also revealed his desire to reciprocate the love. The star batter added that he was delighted to be associated with Make a Difference and praised the NGO for its noble work.

Advertisement

“India has been incredibly kind to me over the years, and I am always looking for ways to give something back. I am happy to be associated with MAD and will mentor two young people supported by the team. The NGO offers

consistent support to children born into extremely difficult circumstances until they break the cycle of poverty. Their work is incredible," de Villiers was quoted as saying.

De Villiers will be supporting a budding cricketer from Lucknow. The Proteas legend will take care of 18-year-old Ayan, who wants to play cricket at the under-19 level. De Villiers will also take responsibility for 21-year-old Anitha who is studying journalism in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ | Jhulan Goswami To Retire From International Cricket after ODI Series Against England

Co-founder and CEO of Make a Difference, Jithin Nedumala, also expressed his gratitude towards AB de Villiers for his collaboration with them. Fondly known as Mr. 360, de Villiers retired from all forms of cricket in November last year.

De Villiers developed a strong connection with India as he had been part of the IPL for over a decade. De Villiers’ stint as the Royal Challengers Bangalore batter made him a popular figure in Indian cricket.

Advertisement

He has played 184 matches in IPL and scored 5162 runs with a strike rate of 151.69. He has three centuries and 40 half centuries to his name in IPL.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here