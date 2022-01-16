AB de Villiers Reacts to Virat Kohli's Captaincy Move: 'You Raised The Bar, Virat'

India captain Virat Kohli left Test captaincy on a low, especially when his team ended up getting defeated in South Africa. Kohli and his team were the favourites to lift the trophy, but instead ended up losing the last two Test matches with margin of seven wickets each. With this, Kohli also became the only Indian captain to lose in South Africa twice, nonetheless, Kohli will remain one of the finest Test captains, according to the numbers. He took over from MS Dhoni in 2014 when India were languishing at seventh, but Kohli led the same team to numero uno spot.

>ALSO READ | Captain Virat Kohli Lives by the Sword, Dies by the Sword

Advertisement

He led India in 68 Test matches — winning 40, losing 17 and drawing 11 matches — with a win percentage of 58.82 while registering memorable wins in overseas and home conditions. Besides his initiative to groom four fast bowlers also helped India in SENA countries. Meanwhile he was also given the RCB captaincy where his performance was less than ordinary. He was able to take his team to final just once and just like an ICC title, an IPL title kept eluding him. Nonetheless, that doesn’t reduce his legendary with the red jersey. His brotherhood with AB de Villiers made sure RCB flourish in IPL. So, when Kohli stepped down, AB was the first to react to the news, and this is what he said.

“@imVkohli Well done, Virat! U most definitely raised the bar," he wrote.

>ALSO READ | ‘His Decision is a Personal One, BCCI Respects It’: Ganguly Reacts After Kohli Quits Test Captaincy

India captain Virat Kohli’s sudden decision to step down from Test captaincy left his childhood coach ‘astonished’. Speaking to India news, Rajkumar Sharma said that just like anyone else he too was taken aback by Kohli’s decision. He added that he wouldn’t want to make much of it as it a ‘personal decision’ of his ward, but he added that it’s a well thought out decision. “It is an astonishing decision. I will not want to comment too much on this because it is his personal decision and I will not want to say for what reason he has left captaincy. I will not be able to comment too much on what he has undergone till I know the actual picture. I can say that he has not taken this decision in a hurry," Sharma said on India News.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here