AB de Villiers Retires: Five Best IPL Knocks of AB Which Remain a Huge Hit Among Fans

South Africa’s Ab de Villiers has called it quits in all forms of cricket. Although, he played his last international match in 2018, his presence will be felt in IPL the most. After ‘Sachin Sachin’, it was ‘ABD, ABD’ chant that became synonymous with the crowds in India—a country he never represented. The 37-year-old played some stupendous knocks in the multi-million dollar league since its inception. We take a look at his five best knocks which were a huge hit.

>129 vs Gujarat Lions (IPL 2016): In a run fest which saw RCB post a mammoth target of 248 runs, De Villiers overshadowed Virat Kohli with his ferocious power and sublime timing. The Gujarat Lions never had the sharpness in their attack and ABD made the most of it, racing to 50 in just 25 deliveries. His next fifty came off in just 18 balls as Kohli stood on at the other end and watched, beside clapping. Eventually, Kohli also scored a hundred in this match, but AB’s 129 at superior strike rate became the highlight as RCB romped home to a massive 144-run win. The partnership between Kohli and ABD alone was 229 runs which was slightly better than their 215-run stand against Mumbai a year ago.

> 133* vs Mumbai Indians (IPL 2015): Ab walked in and joined Kohli at the crease with the score reading 20/1. No one thought that same scorecard would look so different in an hour’s time. In a methodical destruction, AB blew Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and spared no one, not even Jasprit Bumrah who was fast becoming one of the best in the business. Both shared 215 run partnership which was a record for the second wicket during that time until they broke it a year later against Gujarat Lions.

> 105 vs CSK (IPL 2009): In a knock which seems from a different time (AB was not the RCB icon and IPL was just a year old) AB de Villiers displayed his cool and calculated self, turning up for Delhi Daredevils. They had lost both their openers, when AB walked into bat and took his own time setting things up. As wickets tumbled at brief intervals, he took matter in his own hands as the last four overs approached. He built a 74-run partnership with Manoj Tiwary and then blasted 20 runs in the final over which saw him getting to his hundred off the final delivery bowled by Andrew Flintoff.

> 89* vs SRH (IPL 2014): It was a tight chase, but when you have someone like AB in your dressing room, anything is possible. The target for RCB was 156, but they lost two wickets early, in came ABD. By the time Yuvraj Singh was dismissed, they still needed 61 off 33; nonetheless, De Villers was in the zone and by this time had already conjured 33 off 19 balls. He quickly reached his fifty in just 23 balls—which meant he hit 17 off the next four balls bowled by Darren Sammy! The equation came down to 28 off last two and AB was up against his countryman-Dale Steyn. He hit him for 24!—first and second ball went for maximums. There were two singles off the third and fourth ball. And then came a six off the fifth with the last ball going for a boundary. Irfan Pathan tried his best to defend four runs, but it was beyond reach for SRH at this point.

> 79* vs Gujarat Lions (IPL 2016): It was the qualifier and the stakes were high! De Villiers stood upto the task even as wickets continued to tumble around him that night. They were chasing a stiff target of 159 with the scoreboard reading 29/5 at one stage. He was cautious initially, but once he hit his first boundary, he ended up scoring the majority—50 off 79—in boundaries alone. And then he never really looked back, taking the attack to the opposition. They needed 33 off last four, but chased that down in just 2.2 overs with Ab hitting Praveen Kumar over mid wicket for a six, and then executing a reverse sweep to get a boundary.

