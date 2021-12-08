>ABD vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Abu Dhabi and Ajman: In the sixth match of the Emirates DT10 2021, we have Abu Dhabi squaring off against Ajman. The two teams will play against each other at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 11:00 PM IST on December 08, Wednesday. Abu Dhabi and Ajman got off to dismal starts in the tournament as they lost their opening game.

Abu Dhabi suffered a loss against Emirates Blues. The team didn’t put up a good fight in the match as they handed an easy victory to Blues by eight wickets. Going forward in the competition, Abu Dhabi needs to buckle up and find their way back to victory.

Ajman, on the other hand, showed a lot of promise in their first game against Fujairah. Though the team lost by 34 runs, they have a lot of positives to take from the game. While the batters did a decent job, the bowlers need to step up and take responsibility.

>Ahead of the match between Abu Dhabi and Ajman; here is everything you need to know:

>ABD vs AJM Telecast

The ABD vs AJM match will not be telecasted in India.

>ABD vs AJM Live Streaming

The Abu Dhabi vs Ajman fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

>ABD vs AJM Match Details

The ABD vs AJM match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 11:00 PM IST on December 08, Wednesday.

>ABD vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mazhar Bashir

Vice-Captain- Abdul Shakoor

>Suggested Playing XI for ABD vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor, Safeer Tariq

Batters: Osama Hassan, Ali Abid, Sagar Kalyan

All-rounders: Mazhar Bashir, Malik Qamar Abbas

Bowlers: Nasir Aziz, Rishab Mukherjee, Ghulam Murtaza, Adil Raza

>ABD vs AJM Probable XIs:

Abu Dhabi: Jamshaid Zafar, Mazhar Bashir, Mohammad Kamran Atta, Osama Hassan, Ali Abid, Faisal Shah, Salik Shah, Ghulam Murtaza, Adil Raza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Sahil Sunil Hariani

Ajman: Raunak Anil Vaswani, Malik Qamar Abbas, Abdul Shakoor, Safeer Tariq, Sagar Kalyan, Waqas Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed, Nasir Aziz, Rishab Mukherjee, Qasim Muhammad, Yuvraj Barua

