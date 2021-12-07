>ABD vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Abu Dhabi and Emirates Blues: In the second match of the Emirates D10 2021, we have Abu Dhabi going against Emirates Blues. The two teams will face each other at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 8:30 pm IST on December 07, Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi had a forgettable run last year. The team finished at the last position as they failed to live up to their reputation throughout the competition. Abu Dhabi ended up winning just two out of their ten league matches.

Emirates Blues, on the other hand, started the last season as defending champions but failed to make the same impact. The team reached the semi-final as they won six out of their ten league matches. The Blues lost the semi-final to Sharjah by nine wickets.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Abu Dhabi and Emirates Blues; here is everything you need to know:

>ABD vs EMB Telecast

The ABD vs EMB match will not be telecast in India.

>ABD vs EMB Live Streaming

The Abu Dhabi vs Emirates Blues fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

>ABD vs EMB Match Details

The ABD vs EMB match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 8:30 pm IST on December 7, Tuesday.

>ABD vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Ali Abid

>Vice-captain: Ateeq Ur Rehman

>Suggested Playing XI for ABD vs EMB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Boota, Ateeq Ur Rehman

>Batters: Osama Hassan, CP Rizwan, Ali Abid, Jamshaid Zafar

Advertisement

>Allrounders: Aryan Lakra, Sanchit Sharma

>Bowlers: Mohammad Farazuddin, Ghulam Murtaza, Adil Raza

>ABD vs EMB Probable XIs

>Abu Dhabi: Jamshaid Zafar, Mazhar Bashir, Faisal Shah, Mohammad Kamran Atta, Osama Hassan, Ali Abid, Sahil Sunil Hariani, Salik Shah, Ghulam Murtaza, Adil Raza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai

>Emirates Blues: Aryan Lakra, Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Boota, Ateeq Ur Rehman, CP Rizwan, Rahul Bhatia, Mohammad Farazuddin, Matiullah, Sabir Rao, Vishnu Sukumaran, Ansh Tandon

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here