'Absolute Cracker of a Start to 2023': BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Hails Team India After 3-0 Clean Sweep of New Zealand

India have continued their rollicking start to 2023 with yet another impressive series win at home. On Tuesday, the Rohit Sharma-led side climbed up to the top of the ODI rankings after completing a 3-0 clean sweep of New Zealand - a team that began the series at the top.

The series Shubman Gill scoring a memorable ODI double-century - the youngest male player to do so - and Rohit ending his three-year wait for an ODI century as well. Then there was some terrific display with the ball from the likes of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur while Hardik Pandya too contributed across departments.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah praised the Indian cricket team’s performance in January so far, calling it an ‘absolute cracker of a start to 2023’.

“From white-washing Sri Lanka in ODIs earlier this month to clean-sweeping the #BlackCaps similarly, this has been an absolute cracker of a start to 2023. Congratulations #TeamIndia on becoming the No. 1 ICC Men’s ODI Team!" Shah posted on his official Instagram account.

It has indeed with a superb start for India who defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in a three-match T20I series earlier this month before effecting a 3-0 clean sweep against them in the ODI series that followed.

“I thought in the last six games we played we did most parts right and that is the key in 50-over games. We were consistent too," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

“Honestly we don’t talk much about rankings. We discuss mainly about doing the right things on the field," he added.

While Rohit will rest for a few days before returning to action in four-Test series against Australia next month, the India T20I stars will take on New Zealand in a three-match series that is slated to start from Friday.

“Australia is a quality team and things won’t be easy for us but I am pretty sure we will be up for it," Rohit said of the all-important series that could decide whether India will make it to the final of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

