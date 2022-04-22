'Absolute Joke of a Player': Shastri, Harbhajan, Others Laud Jos Buttler's 'Outstanding' Knock Against DC

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler on Friday smashed his third century at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday. While batting against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, he notched the triple figures off just 57 deliveries.

After being asked to bat first, the Rajasthan Royals openers took the Delhi bowlers to the cleaners once after another. The pair of Buttler and Devdut Padikkal stitched a massive 155-run stand before the latter was trapped by Khaleel Ahmed in the 16th overs.

But the dismissal didn’t affect the run-fest of the Royals as they continued the assault over the Delhi bowlers. Four deliveries after Paddikal’s dismissal, Buttler picked up a double to get a well-made second-consecutive hundred.

As soon as the English batter reached the milestone, reactions began to pour in on social media. People from the cricket fraternity took to Twitter and heaped massive praise on Buttler’s rollicking knock.

Here are the reactions:

Earlier, Rishabh Pant won the toss on Friday and opted to bowl against Rajasthan. Both sides fielded an unchanged XI for the game.

