Abu Dhabi Cricket Rebrand Ushers in New Abu Dhabi Cricket And Sports Hub Era

A new era of sporting expansion has begun for sport in the UAE capital with the rebranding of Abu Dhabi Cricket to the Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH). The revamp heralds an extensive new development of the world-class facility to better reflect the venue’s status as the UAE’s premier community sports hub.

ADCSH will now host five new Olympic-focused sports clubs formed by Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and the city’s only ‘pay as you go’ 50-metre Olympic sized community pool - a key legacy of the 2021 FINA World Swimming Championships (25M) held at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena. Moving to ADCSH are Abu Dhabi Athletics Club, Abu Dhabi Rackets Club, Abu Dhabi Fencing Club, Abu Dhabi Weightlifting Club and Abu Dhabi Archery Club all of which now join the Hub’s dynamic community and school outreach programmes.

“These developments significantly strengthen our proactive partnership commitment with Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub in our ongoing drive to encourage sports and fitness activity among the UAE capital’s residents and provide truly accessible training opportunities to our growing number of domestic recreational athletes from which future professional stars may arise," said His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council. “The developments also greatly strengthen our potential to host international sporting events in the UAE capital in partnership with global rights holders."

Advertisement

ADCSH is now building the new 8-lane Olympic-sized swimming pool which combines the world championship 25m training and 25m finals pool used at last year’s FINA World Swimming Championships (25M) in Abu Dhabi. The Hub is also completing an eight-lane world athletics standard 400m running track, which will be available for all track and field use for both community athletes and international teams.

The new developments extend the Hub’s sporting footprint to 251,000 sqms, takes its partner club portfolio to 30 and the number of sports played at the venue to 35.

“This all transforms ADCSH into the region’s most forward-thinking and community-focused facility with unrivalled multi-sport facilities," said ADCSH’s CEO, Matthew Boucher.

Advertisement

“The developments build on our world-class international and domestic cricket facilities and credentials which have made our facility, home to the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium, an instantly recognised and admired global cricketing venue.

“Cricket will remain a key focus for us with the rebrand and expansion enhancing our product range for the benefit of the entire community and reflecting the growing interest in pursuing sports among Abu Dhabi residents. Our efforts are totally aligned to our continued support of Abu Dhabi

Sports Council’s campaign to achieve the Abu Dhabi 2030 vision of fostering a healthy, inclusive, active, and engaged community, and to the capital reinforcing its credentials as a preferred venue for major international sporting events."

Advertisement

About Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub:

Rebranded in 2022, Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH) previously known as Abu Dhabi Cricket (ADC), is a world-class, multi-purpose facility that provides a valued service for elite and social athletes, alike. Though cricket is at the core of operations, ADC prides itself on the world-class facilities available to sportsmen and women of all ages and abilities. More than 14,000 community athletes use the facility and its wide range of services, such as the state-of-the-art Bodyline gym, on a weekly basis across 36 different sports ranging from basketball, tennis, football, netball to gymnastics, padel tennis, and volleyball. Its diversity of offerings has made ADCSH the number one sports hub in the country and its fully licensed restaurant, The Boundary, has become an essential social spot for men and women of all ages and nationalities.

ADCSH is supported by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, operating under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mubarak Al Nahayan and is home to the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium – a venue famous around the world for hosting the very best of international cricket. During the pandemic, Zayed Cricket Stadium was the only venue in the world to host as many as 139 games across four of cricket’s formats as Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub became a fitting focal centre for international cricket. The stadium welcomed the world’s largest tournaments and tours during that time, including the 2020 & 2021 Indian Premier League, 2021 Pakistan Super League, 2020 & 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 and 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

ADCSH’s international flagship event is the bold Abu Dhabi T10 – bringing together over 120 of the biggest names in world cricket to compete in the game’s fastest format. The 2021 Covid-secure hosting of the edition drew over 80,000 fans to ADCSH across the record-breaking 15-day event. The Tolerance Oval received ICC accreditation to host ODI and T20I matches in 2022.

Advertisement

About Abu Dhabi Sports Council:

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) was established in 2006 by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

ADSC is aligned to the emirate’s leadership vision to develop sport and youth activities. The Council promotes an effective, emirate-wide sports calendar that stimulates the desire to participate in quality sports among all Abu Dhabi residents and helps the talented and motivated reach their sporting potential.

The sports council supports the organisation and hosting of many international sporting events in Abu Dhabi. These include the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, UAE Tour, WTA Abu Dhabi International Women’s Tennis Championship, World Triathlon Championship, Leaders Sports Business Summit, Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, and IJF Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, Spartan World Championship, World Swimming Championships, Mubadala World Tennis Championships, and many other international events cement the reputation and position of Abu Dhabi as a global destination for sport.

ADSC believes that global and community sporting events provide many positive opportunities, most notably the encouragement of all segments and groups of society to practice sports activities. Make the practice of sport a daily lifestyle, representing its positive impact on public health.

ADSC firmly believe that sporting events deliver a host of benefits for the emirate and its residents. These include improved health and wellness, the building of community spirit, the discovering of local talent and enhancing the reputation of the emirate as a world-class sporting destination.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here