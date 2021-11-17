Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming and Squad List

The defending champions Northern Warriors will be up against Delhi Bulls in the tournament opener of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 on Friday, November 19. The fifth edition of the T10 League will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The shortest format of the game is hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and is the only T10 tournament in the world sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Over the years, some of the finest players from across the globe have participated in the tournament. Abu Dhabi T10 League has continued their tradition to draft some of the big names into the competition this year.

The list of superstars to feature in UAE’s domestic T10 cricket league include the likes of Yusuf Pathan, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Roy, Chris Gayle among others.

>TV Broadcast and Live Streaming Details

Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) will broadcast the matches live. They will be live streamed on Voot and Jio TV,

>Have a look at the complete squads of all six teams in the tournament:

>Team Abu Dhabi: Colin Ingram, Ahmad Daniyal, Chris Benjamin, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Obed McCoy, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Naveen Ul Haq, Liam Livingstone, Chris Gayle, Marchant De Lange, Fidel Edwards, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Faraazzudin

>Delhi Bulls: Ravi Rampaul, Adil Rashid, Sherfane Rutherford, Rilee Roscoe Rossouw, Dominic Drakes, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Shiraz Ahmed, Hafeez-Ur-Rehman, Nyeem Young, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas, Romario Shepherd, Sohaib Maqsood, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gulbadin Naib

>Chennai Braves: Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Migael Pretorius, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Yusuf Pathan, Darren Bravo, Munaf Patel, Muhammad Shahzad, Tion Webster, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Laxman Majrekar, Khalid Shah, Angelo Perera, Samiullah Shinwari, Curtis Campher, Chamika Karunaratne, Roman Walker, Ravi Bopara, Toby Albert

>Deccan Gladiators: Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis, David Wiese, Najibullah Zadran, Odean Smith, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Wanindu Hasaranga, Hamid Hassan, Tom Moore, Wahab Riaz, Asif Khan, Zahoor Khan, Sultan Ahmed

>Bangla Tigers: James Faulkner, Benny Howell, Faf du Plessis, Muhammad Amir, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Qais Ahmed, Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Hassan Khalid, William Smeed, Adam Lyth, Karim Janat, Luke Wood, Isuru Udana, Sabir Rao, Tom Hartley, Vishnu Sukumaran

>Northern Warriors: Rovman Powell, Chris Jordan, Moeen Ali, Rayad Emrit, Samit Patel, Imran Tahir, Upul Tharanga, Kaunain Abbas, Umair Ali Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Kennar Lewis, Abhimanyu Mithun, Josh Little, Ross Whiteley, Gareth Delaney, Yo Mahesh Vijayakumar

>Here is the full schedule of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament (All timings are in IST):

>November 19

Northern Warriors v Delhi Bulls, time: 7.30 pm

Team Abu Dhabi v Bangla Tigers, time: 9.30 pm

>November 20

Deccan Gladiators v Chennai Braves, time: 5.30 pm

Northern Warriors v Team Abu Dhabi, time: 7.30 pm

Delhi Bulls v Bangla Tigers, time: 9.30 pm

>November 21

Team Abu Dhabi v Deccan Gladiators, time: 5.30 pm

Delhi Bulls v Chennai Braves, time: 7.30 pm

Bangla Tigers v Northern Warriors, time: 9.30 pm

>November 22

Deccan Gladiators v Delhi Bulls, time: 7.30 pm

Chennai Braves v Team Abu Dhabi, time: 9.30 pm

>November 23

Northern Warriors v Deccan Gladiators, time: 7.30 pm

Bangla Tigers v Chennai Braves, time: 9.30 pm

>November 24

Delhi Bulls v Team Abu Dhabi, time: 7.30 pm

Chennai Braves v Northern Warriors, time: 9.30 pm

>November 25

Bangla Tigers v Deccan Gladiators, time: 7.30 pm

Delhi Bulls v Northern Warriors, time: 9.30 pm

>November 26

Bangla Tigers v Team Abu Dhabi, time: 7.30 pm

Chennai Braves v Deccan Gladiators, time: 9.30 pm

>November 27

Team Abu Dhabi v Northern Warriors, time: 5.30 pm

Chennai Braves v Bangla Tigers, time: 7.30 pm

Delhi Bulls v Deccan Gladiators, time: 9.30 pm

>November 28

Team Abu Dhabi v Chennai Braves, time: 5.30 pm

Deccan Gladiators v Northern Warriors, time: 7.30 pm

Bangla Tigers v Delhi Bulls, time: 9.30 pm

>November 29

Deccan Gladiators v Team Abu Dhabi, time: 7.30 pm

Northern Warriors v Chennai Braves, time: 9.30 pm

>December 1

Deccan Gladiators v Bangla Tigers, time: 7.30 pm

Chennai Braves v Delhi Bulls, time: 9.30 pm

>December 2

Northern Warriors v Bangla Tigers, time: 7.30 pm

Team Abu Dhabi v Delhi Bulls, time: 9.30 pm

>December 3

Qualifier 1 (1st v 2nd, time: 5.30 pm)

Eliminator (3rd v 4th, time: 7.30 pm)

Qualifier 2 (Winner, Eliminator v Loser, Qualifier 1, time: 9.30 pm)

>December 4

Third-place play-off, time: 7.30 pm

Final, time: 9.30 pm

