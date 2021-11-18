Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Mohammad Amir Pulls Out After Getting Affected by Covid-19

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has pulled out of Abu Dhabi T10 League which is scheduled to begin from November 19. He confirmed the development through a social media post on Thursday, stating that he has been affected by Covid-19.

Amir on Thursday took Twitter and wrote, “hi everyone just wanted to say m I am not playing T10 league this year because I got affected with the covid but now I am fine ALHUMDULILLAH just need prayers for the speedy recovery."

Amir, who announced his retirement in 2019, was a party of the franchise Bangla Tigers that also features the likes of Faf du Plessis, James Faulkner, Andre Fletcher and Hazratullah Zazai.

>About the tournament

The fifth edition of the T10 League will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The shortest format of the game is hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and is the only T10 tournament in the world sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Over the years, some of the finest players from across the globe have participated in the tournament. Abu Dhabi T10 League has continued their tradition to draft some of the big names into the competition this year.

The list of superstars to feature in UAE’s domestic T10 cricket league include the likes of Yusuf Pathan, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Roy, Chris Gayle among others.

>TV Broadcast and Live Streaming Details

Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) will broadcast the matches live. They will be live streamed on Voot and Jio TV.

The final will be played on December 4.

