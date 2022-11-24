Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: Check out the full schedule and live-streaming details

Abu Dhabi T10 League is back to enthral cricket lovers with engrossing contests. The sixth edition of the tournament began on November 23 and is set to go through till December 4. A total of eight teams - Team Abu Dhabi, Bangla Tigers, Morrisville Samp Army, New York Strikers, Delhi Bulls, The Chennai Braves, Deccan Gladiators and Northern Warriors – will compete for glory in the fast-paced format. Northern Warriors have won the tournament twice and will be the favourites this time around as well. Their line-up boats of international stars like Wanindu Hasaranga, Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford. The Abu Dhabi T10 League will see several Indian and Pakistani cricketers playing alongside each other. Legendary Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim will play for the Delhi Bulls team. Here is all you need to know about the unique Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Schedule:

November 23

1st match: New York Strikers vs the Bangla Tigers, 5:30 PM (IST)

2nd match: Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi, 7:45 PM (IST)

November 24

3rd Match: Morrisville Samp Army vs Bangla Tigers, 5:30 PM (IST)

4th Match: Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls, 7:45 PM (IST)

5th Match: The Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers, 10:00 PM (IST)

November 25

6th Match: Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators, 5:30 PM (IST)

7th Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls, 7:45 PM (IST)

8th Match: Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves, 10:00 PM (IST)

November 26

9th Match: Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers, 5:30 PM (IST)

10th Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors, 7:45 PM (IST)

11th Match: Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls, 10:00 PM (IST)

November 27

12th Match: Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors, 5:30 PM (IST)

13th Match: Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi, 7:45 PM (IST)

14th Match: Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators, 10:00 PM (IST)

November 28

15th Match: New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army, 7:45 PM (IST)

16th Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors, 10:00 PM (IST)

November 29

17th Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army, 5:30 PM (IST)

18th Match: Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves, 7:45 PM (IST)

19th Match: Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls, 10:00 PM (IST)

November 30

20th Match: The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi, 5:30 PM (IST)

21st Match: Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators, 7:45 PM (IST)

22nd Match: New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors, 10:00 PM (IST)

December 1

23rd Match: Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers, 5:30 PM (IST)

24th Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers, 7:45 PM (IST)

25th Match: Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators, 10:00 PM (IST)

December 2

26th Match: Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves, 5.30 PM (IST)

27th Match: Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army, 7:45 PM (IST)

28th Match: New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi, 10:00 PM (IST)

December 3

TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1, 5:30 PM (IST)

TBC vs TBC, Eliminator, 7:45 PM (IST)

TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2, 10:00 PM (IST)

December 4

TBC vs TBC, 3rd Place Play-off, 5:30 PM (IST)

TBC vs TBC, Final, 7:45 PM (IST)

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Live streaming and telecast details

The matches will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels. The League will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

