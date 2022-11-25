Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Match Live Coverage on TV & Online

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls Live Streaming: In the Saturday match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league 2022, Morrisville Samp Army will be crossing swords with Delhi Bulls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are enjoying a similar ride in the competition. Morrisville and Bulls will be high on confidence as they won their respective opening games.

Morrisville Samp Army scored a comprehensive victory over Bangla Tigers in their first match by 15 runs. It was an all-round performance by the team. Batting first, the franchise scored 100 runs with Shimron Hetmyer as the top run-getter. Chasing the total, the Tigers ended up with only 85 runs as Dwaine Pretorius picked three wickets each. With two points, the team is second in the points table.

Speaking of Delhi Bulls, they delivered a dominating performance against Northern Warriors in their first match. The team defended 119 runs to register a win by four runs. Shiraz Ahmed took the man of the match award home for his three-wicket haul.

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) vs the Delhi Bulls (DB) start?

The game will be conducted on November 26, Saturday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) vs Delhi Bulls (DB) be played?

The match will be conducted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) vs Delhi Bulls (DB) begin?

The match will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) vs Delhi Bulls (DB) match?

Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls match will be televised on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) vs Delhi Bulls (DB) match?

Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

MSA vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match, the Morrisville Samp Army probable playing XI against the Delhi Bulls: David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer, Moen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, AGS Gous, Karim Janat, Bas de Leede, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, AJ Pienaar

MSA vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match, Delhi Bulls probable playing XI against the Morrisville Samp Army: Jordan Cox, Rilee Rossouw, Will Jacks, Mitchell Stanley, Tim David, Richard Gleeson, Shiraz Ahmed, Dominic Drakes, Dwayne Bravo, Keemo Paul, Imad Wasim

