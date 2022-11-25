Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on TV & Online

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Live Streaming: Team Abu Dhabi need to find their rhythm as the earliest in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. The franchise suffered a 35-run loss at the hands of Deccan Gladiators in their opening match. They will now be hoping to avoid their second consecutive loss in the competition when they will play Northern Warriors on Saturday.

Team Abu Dhabi need to improve their performance with the bat. In their first game, none of the batters scored over 40 runs as they collapsed at 99 runs in ten overs. The team has a good batting line-up with players like Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, James Vince, and Fabian Allen.

As far as Northern Warriors are concerned, they also succumbed to a poor start. The team failed to make an impact against Delhi Bulls and registered a loss by four runs. Despite the defeat, the team has a few positives, including the pleasant form of Usman Khan and Junaid Siddique.

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) vs the Northern Warriors (NW) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on November 26, Saturday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) vs Northern Warriors (NW) be played?

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors fixture will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) vs Northern Warriors (NW) begin?

The match will begin at 07:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) vs Northern Warriors (NW) match?

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors match will be televised on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) vs Northern Warriors (NW) match?

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

TAD vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match, the Team Abu Dhabi probable playing XI against the Northern Warriors: Brandon King, Darwish Rasooli, Alishan Sharafu, David Payne, Chris Lynn (C), Fabian Allen, Naveen-ul-Haq, Alex Hales, Andrew Tye, Mustafizur Rahman, Adil Rashid.

TAD vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match, Northern Warriors probable playing XI against the Team Abu Dhabi: Abhimanyu Mithun, Rovman Powell, Kennar Lewis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Wayne Parnell, Chris Green, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth.

