Abu Dhabi Weather Update, Afghanistan vs Namibia, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for today’s AFG vs NAM Match

After almost upsetting Pakistan, Afghanistan will be going through some mixed feelings. While the odds were against them, they had almost defeated the favourites until Pakistan’s Asif Alli did a Carlos Braithwaite and hit4 sixes in the 19th over to take his side home. However, Afghanistan’s performance has lit up the tournament and suddenly the second group with New Zealand, India, Pakistan, Namibia, and Scotland has become a group of death. With only two teams set to qualify to the knockout stage, India and New Zealand will be worried for their spot as the Afghans emerge as the third contender for the second spot from the group.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Advertisement

Afghanistan will look to strengthen their chances for the semis by beating Namibia. Namibia will also fancy their chances after winning three games on the trot, one in the group stage and one against Scotland in the super 12. Here is the weather report for the match to let you know what kind of conditions the players will face on Monday, October 31 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

>Weather report for Afghanistan vs Namibia match:

The weather forecast for tomorrow at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi is a sunny day. This means that there is no probability of rain in Afghanistan versus Namibia match. The weather on Sunday at the ground in Abu Dhabi will hover around 25 to 36 degrees. The wind speed is predicted to be 23 km per hour and the humidity is anticipated to be around 51 percent.

>Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) probable playing XIs:

AfghanistanPossible Starting Line-up: Mohammad Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Namibia Possible Starting Line-up: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here