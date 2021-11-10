>Abu Dhabi Weather Update, England vs New Zealand, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for today’s ENG vs NZ match: England and New Zealand are set to cross swords in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, November 10 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 07:30 PM IST. Eoin Morgan’s England have been the team to beat in the marquee tournament so far. They hammered the defending champions West Indies by six wickets in a one-sided game, then unsettled Bangladesh and Australian sides by 8-8 wickets each, before clinching their final victory against Sri Lanka by 26 runs. However, they lost their only game in the group stage, against South Africa by 10 runs on Saturday.

Meanwhile, New Zealand are no pushovers and who better than England to appreciate their worth after they needed a super over to edge out Kane Williamson’s side in the 2019 ODI World Cup final which finished in a tie. The Black Caps commenced the ongoing T20 World Cup journey with a close defeat against Pakistan. They then defeated India quite convincingly by eight wickets in their second league stage game. Scotland, Namibia, and Afghanistan became their next victims, the Kiwis defeated then by 16 runs, 52 runs, and 8 wickets respectively.

While England will be looking win this match to book a spot in the final and would be hoping to win the T20 crown once again. New Zealand who have never gone past this stage so far, will be aiming for its maiden T20 WC title.

>Weather report

As the match between England and New Zealand is an evening affair, the temperature at the venue is expected to be around 28 -29 degrees. The humidity will be around 50 percent and the wind speed 17 km/h. There is no chances of precipitation during the game either, as per accuweather.com report.

>England (ENG) vs New Zealand (NZ) probable playing XIs:

>England Probable Playing XI: James Vince/Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran/Mark Wood

>New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway (WK), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

