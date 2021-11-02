Abu Dhabi Weather Update, South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: Forecast For Today’s SA vs BAN Match

South Africa and Bangladesh will lock horns in the match 30 of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It has been a contrasting few weeks for both the sides – South Africa will enter this match after having beaten West Indies and Sri Lanka after losing the opener to Australia, while Bangladesh have lost all their three games so far in the Super 12.

To make matters even worse for Bangladesh, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury. However, the side would still want to put their best foot forward and end the contest on a high.

For South Africa, Tabraiz Shamsi has proved why he is ranked number 1 bowler in the world as he has consistently delivered in the middle overs. He has also found great assistance from the likes of Anrich Nortje and Dwaine Pretorius.

On paper, South Africa are the clear favourites, but Bangladesh do have the resources to drive home a win and when they are out of the competition, they could play with a lot of freedom.

>Weather report

It is a day contest where Abu Dhabi will be have the arid conditions which could well be taxing for the players. There is absolutely no chance of any rain and the overall weather conditions will certainly ask them a lot of questions. The temperature will be around 35 to 36 degrees. As far as the humidity is concerned, it be around 55 percent and the wind speed is expected to be around 18-20 km/h.

>South Africa (SA) vs Bangladesh (BAN) probable playing XIs

>South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

>Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed/Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

