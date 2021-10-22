ACA vs DEK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Corfu 2021 match between Athens Cricket Academy and Dekathlon:

Athens Cricket Academy (ACA) will square off against Dekathlon (DEK) in match 17 of the ECS T10 Corfu tournament on Friday, October 22. The match will be played at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu, Greece and will start at 01:00 PM IST.

ACA head into this contest on the back of a seven wicket victory over Kallithea Sixers Athens (KSA). With four wins from six games so far, they are placed second in the points table and will be looking to level with table toppers GEK who have 10 points. Meanwhile, after blowing hot and cold, Dekathlon got back to winning ways after they registered back-to-back victories over KSA in their previous clash. The team are currently placed fourth with three wins from six games thus far.

Both sides will clash once again in a reverse fixture which will be played at the same venue at 03:00 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Athens Cricket Academy and Dekathlon; here is everything you need to know:

>ACA vs DEK Telecast

>The Athens Cricket Academy vs Dekathlon game will not be telecasted in India

>ACA vs DEK Live Streaming

>The match between Athens Cricket Academy and Dekathlon will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>ACA vs DEK Match Details

>The first match between the two team will be played at the Marina Cricket Ground on Friday, October 22 at 01:00 pm IST. Both sides will clash in a reverse fixture at 03:00 PM at the same venue.

>ACA vs DEK Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Qasir Amin

>Vice-Captain: Hasan Amigudin

>Suggested Playing XI for ACA vs DEK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Tahir Ali, Ramzan Muhammed

>Batters: Ali Muaaz, Bilal Ghulam, Zaryab Abbas, Zain Ali Haider

>All-rounders: Qasir Amin, Muhammad Tahir

>Bowlers: Hasan Amigudin, Shahbaz Akram, Zubair Ashraf

>ACA vs DEK Probable XIs:

>Athens Cricket Academy: Zain Ali Haider, Saleem Mahar, Qasir Amin, Abdul Hayee Abid, Waheel Akbar, Humayun Safdar, Zaryab Abbas, Akif Khan, Muhammad Tahir, Zubair Ashraf, Muhammad Arfan

>Dekathlon: Tahir Ali, Razwan Ali, Amarpreet Mehmi, Ramzan Muhammed, Bilal Ghulam, Ali Muaaz, Abbas Anjum, Shahbaz Akram, Aman Shah, Hasan Amigudin, Thomas Zotos

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here