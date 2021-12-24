ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 Match 5 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India-U19 vs Pakistan-U19 Live Streaming Online

India-U19 and Pakistan-U19 are set to lock horns in the fifth ODI match (Group A) of ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 on Friday, December 25. The ICC Academy Ground No 2, in Dubai and the match is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM IST.

The Yash Dhull-led side comprehensively defeated the United Arab Emirates U19 by 154 runs in their opening game of the competition on Thursday. Harnoor Singh was brilliant with the bat for the Boys in Blue with a century (120 runs off 130 balls) while skipper Dhull scored a half-century as well before Indian bowlers ran through UAE batting order.

On the other hand, Pakistan beat Afghanistan U19 in their opening game of the tournament by four wickets in Thursday’s other games. It was a dominant win as they first bundled out Afghanistan at 52, however, the Pakistani batters did struggle in the chase, lost six wickets but eventually got across the line in 17th over.

The two teams are coming off victories in their opening matches and the arch-rivals will come out all guns blazing on Saturday for this epic clash.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 Match 5 Team News and Injury Update

TBA

When will the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 India-U19 (IND-U19) vs Pakistan-U19 (PAK-U19) start?

The match is scheduled to commence on Saturday, December 25.

Where will the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 India-U19 (IND-U19) vs Pakistan-U19 (PAK-U19) be played?

Match 5 of the tournament will be played at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai, UAE.

What time will the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 India-U19 (IND-U19) vs Pakistan-U19 (PAK-U19) be played?

The match will commence from 11:00 AM IST.

What TV channel Will broadcast the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 India-U19 (IND-U19) vs Pakistan-U19 (PAK-U19)?

The match will not be televised in India.

How can I stream the India-U19 vs Pakistan-U19 2nd Ashes Test fixture?

Fans can watch the live streaming on FanCode app and website.

India-U19 vs Pakistan-U19 Match 5 Probable Playing XI:

India U-19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (C), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Aaradhya Yadav (WK), Vicky Ostwal

Pakistan U-19: Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Wahid, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah (WK), Qasim Akram (C), Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali

