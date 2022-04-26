ACCB vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Romania 2022 match between ACCB and Bucharest Gladiators:

ACCB will square off against Bucharest Gladiators on Tuesday in two back-to-back ECS T10 Romania 2022 fixtures at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest.

ACCB lost their opening match to United by nine wickets but made a comeback in the very next game. The team defeated the same opposition in the second match by 48 runs. With one win from two games, ACCB are occupying second place in the points table.

Coming to Bucharest Gladiators, they need to notch up a victory on Tuesday as they lost both their opening matches. Gladiators were outclassed by Baneasa in the first two matches by three wickets and 12 runs. Two losses have pushed the team to the bottom. The batters need to be more careful in their approach as they failed to make an impact against Baneasa.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between ACCB and Bucharest Gladiators, here is everything you need to know:

ACCB vs BUG Telecast

ACCB vs Bucharest Gladiators game will not be telecast in India.

ACCB vs BUG Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Romania 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ACCB vs BUG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest at 3:30 PM IST on April 26, Tuesday.

ACCB vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sagara Perera

Vice-Captain - Gohar Manan

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for ACCB vs BUG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Imran Haider, Asad Abbas

Batters: Gohar Manan, Sagara Perera, Abdul Asif

All-rounders: Sami Ullah, Manmeet Koli, Sukhbinder Singh

Bowlers: Cosmin Zavoiu, Pavel Florin, Syed Ali Zain

ACCB vs BUG Probable XIs:

ACCB: Saeed Ullah, Muhammad Ishaq, Sami Ullah, Gohar Manan, Asad Abbas (wk), Abdul Asif, Sukhbinder Singh (c), Pubudu Nilanga, Mohammad Zakria, Rahim Gul, Anandha Karthikeyan

Bucharest Gladiators: Imran Haider, Syed Ali Zain, Kokulan Subramaniyam, Sagara Perera, Pavel Florin, Cosmin Zavoiu, Danushka Lakmal, Manmeet Koli, Tehzeeb Hasan, Dilan Disnaka, Atif Naqvi

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here