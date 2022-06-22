ACT vs DNA Dream11 Prediction For ECS Austria 2022:, Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, June 22, 4 PM IST

ACT vs DNA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Austria 2022 match between Austrian Cricket Tigers and Donaustadt: Donaustadt and Austrian Cricket Tigers will take on each other in the two back-to-back ECS Austria 2022 matches on Wednesday. Donaustadt failed to start the tournament on a good note as they ended up losing to Indian Vienna by ten runs.

While chasing the decent score of 77 runs, the team collapsed at 66 runs. Following a poor performance, Donaustadt batters redeemed themselves in their second game against the same opposition. They chased down the score of 100 runs within 8.3 overs to record a win by four wickets. With a win and loss each to their name, Donaustadt are fourth in the points table.

Coming to the Austrian Cricket Tigers, they are second with two wins from four games. The Tigers lacked the intent in their last game as they handed an easy victory to Pakistan CC by four wickets. Batting first the team ended up with only 64 runs. Going into the Wednesday, Austrian Cricket Tigers will hope for a better performance from the batters.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between the Austrian Cricket Tigers and Donaustadt, here is everything you need to know:

ACT vs DNA Telecast

Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Donaustadt game will not be telecast in India

ACT vs DNA Live Streaming

The ACT vs DNA fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ACT vs DNA Match Details

Austrian Cricket Tigers and Donaustadt will play against each other at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 4:00 PM IST on June 22, Wednesday.

ACT vs DNA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mirza Ahsan

Advertisement

Vice-Captain: Itibarshah Deedar

Suggested Playing XI for ACT vs DNA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ahmad Chaudhry

Batters: Aman Ahmadzai, Balwinder Singh, Mirza Ahsan, Sadiq Mohamad

All-rounders: Ahsan Yousuf, Noor Ahmadzai

Bowlers: Itibarshah Deedar, Adal Afzal, Tauqir Asif, Ishak Safi

ACT vs DNA Probable XIs

Austrian Cricket Tigers: Tauqir Asif, Adeel Tariq, Ahsan Yousuf, Ahmad Chaudhry, Balwinder Singh, Imran Asif, Mirza Ahsan, Adal Afzal, Aqib Iqbal, Naveed Hussain, Basit Iqbal

Donaustadt: Itibarshah Deedar, Qadargul Utmanzai, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Razmal Shigiwal, Baseer Khan, Sarfaraz Zadran, Ishak Safi, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Noor Ahmadzai

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here