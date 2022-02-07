ACT vs DRX Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League 2022 match, February 07, 07:30 PM IST

>ACT vs DRX Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between Austrian Cricket Tigers and Dreux: The match of the European Cricket League 2022 will be played between the Austrian Cricket Tigers and Dreux. The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval in Cartama at 07:30 PM IST on February 07, Monday.

The Austrian Cricket Tigers will be heading into the encounter after playing their first game against Star CC. Thus, the team will be well-versed with the playing conditions and will start the fixture as the favorites. Imran Asif, Ahsan Yousuf, Adeel Tariq, and Aqib Iqbal are the key players for the team.

Dreux, on the other hand, don’t have many match-winners in their team. Most of the players are relatively new to the tournament and thus will be hoping to gain some crucial experience on Monday. The standout players for Dreux can be Alexander Harkook, Wahid Iqbal, Tabish Bhatti and Ahmad Nabi.

>Ahead of the match between Austrian Cricket Tigers and Dreux; here is everything you need to know:

>ACT vs DRX Telecast

ACT vs DRX match will not be telecasted in India.

>ACT vs DRX Live Streaming

The Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Dreux game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>ACT vs DRX Match Details

The Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Dreux contest will be played at Cartama Oval in Cartama at 07:30 PM IST on February 07, Monday.

>ACT vs DRX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ahmad Nabi

Vice-Captain- Adeel Tariq

>Suggested Playing XI for ACT vs DRX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zahir Ammar

Batters: Imran Asif, Alexander Harkook, Wahid Abdul, Ahsan Yousuf

All-rounders: Ahmad Nabi, Tabish Bhatti, Adeel Tariq

Bowlers: Mohammad Nisar, Afridi Yaseen, Adal Afzal

>ACT vs DRX Probable XIs:

>Austrian Cricket Tigers: Azhar Mehmood, Adeel Tariq, Mirza Ahsan, Aqib Iqbal, Umair Tariq, Adal Afzal, Tauqir Asif, Imran Asif, Balwinder Singh, Sikandar Iqbal, Ahsan Yousuf

>Dreux: Alexander Harkook, Hamza Niaz, Zahir Ammar, Wahid Abdul, Mohammad Wahab-Khan, Mohammad Nisar, Afridi Yaseen, Shahzeb Mohammad, Ahmad Nabi, Tabish Bhatti, Kamran Ahmadzai

