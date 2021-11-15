Adam Zampa is Player of The Tournament For me: Australia Captain Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch was all praise for his T20 world cup winning squad, picking out legspinner Adam Zampa has his player of the tournament. Zampa finished with 13 wickets from seven matches and was the top-wicket taker for his side.

“[Zampa] is player of the tournament for me. He controlled the game, got big wickets, super player," Finch said at the post-match presentation.

“Mitch Marsh, what a way to start, put pressure on from the start. Matthew Wade came in under an injury cloud and got the job done. He came in in the semi-final alongside Marcus Stoinis and did the business," he added.

Finch thus became the first ever Australian captain to win the T20 World Cup title. "This is huge, to be the first Australia team to do it. So proud of how the guys went about the campaign," an ecstatic Finch said.

Finch said writing David Warner off at the start of the tournament was like "poking the bear" as he went on to win Player of the tournament award with decisive knocks in the semi-final and final.

He finished 289 runs in the tournament - the second most after Pakistan’s Babar Azam - after being unceremoniously dumped by his IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the final, he scored 38-ball-53 and added 92 with Marsh, who remained unbeaten on 77 to guide Australia to its first ever T20 World Cup title. "I can’t believe people wrote him off a couple of weeks ago. It was almost like poking the bear," Finch said.

He said that the team’s rhythm got better when they demolished Bangladesh.

Asked if Bangladesh game was the turning point, Finch replied, “Certainly it was. Our backs were against the wall. We had to fight and certainly did that, had some great team and individual performances."

Former skipper Steve Smith also echoed his current captain’s sentiment about Warner. “Warner’s last two weeks have been amazing. A lot of people were writing him off. He came in with exceptional intent and took the game away at the start."

