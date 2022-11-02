'Adelaide Oval Makes me Feel at Home': Virat Kohli Says he Enjoys Playing in Australian Conditions

Virat Kohli loves playing in Australia. And he feels at home when batting at the Adelaide Oval. Wednesday was just another example of why he enjoys batting at the venue as he peeled off yet another half-century - his third of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 that set the base for India’s thrilling five-run win over Bangladesh.

Batting first India made a challenging 184/6 thanks to fifties from Kohli and opener KL Rahul. While Rahul made 50, Kohli was India’s top-scorer with an unbeaten 64 off 44.

Kohli has scored 907 runs at the Adelaide Oval, across formats, including five centuries and three half-centuries in 10 matches now. And has an excellent average of 75.58.

“I love playing at this ground. This makes me feel at home. When I come to Adelaide, I am meant to enjoy myself and keep batting," Kohli said during the post-match presentation while collecting his player-of-the-match award.

“That knock at MCG (vs Pakistan) was meant to be, but when I come here, it’s like I’m meant to come to Adelaide and enjoy my batting," he added.

Kohli admitted he was eager to be playing in the world cup considering his record in Australian conditions.

“As soon as I knew the world cup is in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. Good cricketing shots will be the key here is what I know. Hitting through the line is what I do in every format. It is just an extension for me," he said.

In chase of 185, Bangladesh were off to a flier thanks to opener Litton Das blazing away to a half-century inside the Powerplay itself. But the rain-interruption turned the game on its head as Bangladesh slipped from 66/0 in 7 overs to 108/6 in 12.5 overs.

Chasing a revised target of 151 in 16 overs, Bangladesh though fought hard but in end, India edged past them for a five-run win.

“Pretty close game. Not as close as we would have liked it to be," Kohli said.

When Kohli was asked if he’s back to his best, he replied, “I’m just in a happy space, I don’t want to compare anything. What’s in the past is in the past."

