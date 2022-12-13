Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Big Bash League 2022 Match Live Coverage

The Adelaide Strikers will take on the Sydney Sixers in the second match of the 2022-23 season of the Big Bash League at the Adelaide Oval on December 14. The Strikers managed to win six out of their 14 league matches in the BBL last season.

They managed to secure fourth position after the league matches were over, after which they defeated Sydney Thunder in the knockout game, carving a path to the challenger match. The striker lost out to the Sydney Sixers in that crucial encounter.

The Strikers will face the Sydney Sixers once again, but will they get their revenge? The Sydney-based team were the runner-up of the Big Bash League last season. They had an impressive season last time around recording nine victories from the 14 games that they played. They lost to Perth Scorchers in the qualifier as well as the final.

Ahead of the match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers, here is all you need to know

When will the Big Bash League match Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 14, Wednesday.

Where will the Big Bash League match Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX)be played?

The Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) fixture will be played at the Adelaide Oval

What time will the Big Bash League match Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) begin?

The match will begin at 01:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League match Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) match?

The Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League match Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) match?

The Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

STR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Moises Henriques

Vice-Captain: Alex Carey

Suggested Playing XI for STR vs SIX Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Philipe, Alex Carey

Batter: Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, James Vince

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Daniel Christian

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Ben Dwarshuis,

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Possible Starting XI:

Adelaide Strikers probable playing XI: Alex Carey, Harry Nielsen, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Travis Head, Colin de Grandhomme, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan

Sydney Sixers probable playing XI: Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Jackson Bird, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Dwarshuis

