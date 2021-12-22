Afghanistan U19 vs Pakistan U19 Dream11, AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Latest Update, AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Win, AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 App, AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 2021, AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Live Streaming

AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021/22 match between Afghanistan U19 and the Pakistan U19:

In the second match of the ACC Asia Cup U19 2021-22, Afghanistan U19 will be lock horns with Pakistan U19. ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai will host the much-anticipated game at 11:00 AM IST on December 23, Thursday.

The match between Afghanistan and Pakistan is likely to be a thrilling affair as both the teams are strong and are contenders of winning the tournament. Afghanistan have grown leaps and bounds in the recent past. The team failed to make it to the final in the last season despite a stellar performance.

Pakistan, on the other hand, couldn’t deliver a decent performance last time. The Men in Green were knocked out of the tournament in the group stage only. They will be hoping to make a comeback in the league.

Ahead of the match between Afghanistan U19 and Pakistan U19; here is everything you need to know:

AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Telecast

Afghanistan U19 vs Pakistan U19 game will not be televised in India.

AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Live Streaming

The match between Afghanistan U19 and the Pakistan U19 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Match Details

Afghanistan U19 will face Pakistan U19 at the ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai at 11:00 AM IST on December 23, Thursday.

AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Noor Ahmad

Vice-Captain- Abdul Bangalzai

Suggested Playing XI for AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bilal Sayeedi

Batters: Mohammad Shehzad, Suliman Arabzai, Abdul Bangalzai, Abdul Faseeh, Suliman Safi

All-rounders: Izharullahq Naveed, Qasim Akram

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Muhammadullah Najib, Faisal Akram

AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable XIs:

Afghanistan U19: Izharullahq Naveed, Nangeyalia Kharote, Suliman Safi (c), Suliman Arabzai, Bilal Ahmad Tarin, Ijaz Ahmad, Bilal Sayeedi, Bilal Sami, Muhammadullah Najib, Shahidullah Hasani, Noor Ahmad

Pakistan U19: Abdul Faseeh, Mohammad Zeeshan, Haseebullah, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Shehzad, Irfan Khan-Niazi, Qasim Akram (c), Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Faisal Akram, Arham Nawab

