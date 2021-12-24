AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021/22 match between Afghanistan U19 and the United Arab Emirates U19:Afghanistan Under-19 will go one-on-one against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Under-19 in the upcoming Group A contest of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22. The two teams will play against each other at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on December 25, Saturday.

Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates started off on a similar note in the tournament. Afghanistan lost their opening game to Pakistan U19 by four wickets. The team delivered a disastrous batting performance as they could score only 52 runs. Afghanistan will hope to learn from their mistakes and make a comeback.

United Arab Emirates U19, on the other hand, lost their first game to defending champions India by a good margin of 154 runs. UAE ended up with just 128 runs while chasing a big total of 282 runs in 50 overs.

>Ahead of the match between Afghanistan U19 and United Arab Emirates U19; here is everything you need to know:

>AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Telecast

Afghanistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 game will not be televised in India.

>AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Live Streaming

The match between Afghanistan U19 and the United Arab Emirates U19 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Match Details

Afghanistan U19 will face United Arab Emirates U19 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai at 11:00 AM IST on December 25, Saturday.

>AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Muhammadullah Najib

Vice-Captain: Suliman Safi

>Suggested Playing XI for AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aryansh Sharma

Batters: Dhruv Parashar, Alishana Sharafu, Suliman Arabzai, Suliman Safi

All-rounders: Izharullahq Naveed, Hamad Arshad, Nangeyalia Kharote

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Hassan Khalid, Muhammadullah Najib

>AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Probable XIs:

Afghanistan U19: Bilal Sami, Suliman Safi (c), Suliman Arabzai, Bilal Ahmad Tarin, Ijaz Ahmad, Bilal Sayeedi, Noor Ahmad, Muhammadullah Najib, Shahidullah Hasani, Izharullahq Naveed, Nangeyalia Kharote

United Arab Emirates U19: Adithya Shetty, Kai Smith, Aryansh Sharma, Alishana Sharafu, Dhruv Parashar, Hamad Arshad, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Zuhaib, Soorya Sathish, Ali Naseer, Hassan Khalid

