AFG vs IRE T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Afghanistan vs Ireland, Match 25, October 28

Afghanistan and Ireland will face-off in a riveting Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup on October 28. Ireland are coming into this match after stunning England in their last match. Skipper Andrew Balbirnie led from the front and produced a sparkling knock of 62 runs off just 47 balls. Balbirnie’s knock inspired the whole team as they successfully defended 157 runs against the highly-vaunted England batters. Ireland won that match by five runs on DLS method. Andrew Balbirnie and Co will be keen to maintain their winning ways and give themselves a chance to qualify for the semi-finals. However, Afghanistan are no pushovers and will come out all guns blazing. Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan are known to play fearlessly and the match promises to be an enthralling contest.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played on October 28, Friday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will begin at 9:30 am IST, on October 28.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andrew Balbirnie

Vice-Captain: Curtis Campher

Suggested Playing XI for AFG vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Ibrahim Zadran, Andrew Balbirnie

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

AFG vs IRE Probable Playing XI

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland Probable Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

