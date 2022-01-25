>AFG vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI match between Afghanistan and Netherlands: Afghanistan will lock horns with the Netherlands in the last One Day International of the three-match series on Tuesday. The dead rubber will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha at 12:30 PM IST on January 25. The match doesn’t hold much significance as Afghanistan have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series.

Afghanistan won the first One Day International by 36 runs while they secured a victory in the second game by 48 runs. In both the games, the bowlers ruled the show as they were successful in stopping the Netherlands at 186 and 189 runs in the two matches, respectively.

Advertisement

Heading into Tuesday’s match, Afghanistan will hope to cause a whitewash. The Netherlands, on the other hand, will be aiming to improve their performance to at least have one victory under their belt.

>Ahead of the match between Afghanistan and Netherlands, here is everything you need to know:

>AFG vs NED Telecast

AFG vs NED match will not be telecasted in India.

>AFG vs NED Live Streaming

The Afghanistan vs Netherlands game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>AFG vs NED Match Details

The Afghanistan vs Netherlands contest will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha at 12:30 PM IST on January 25, Tuesday.

>AFG vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain- Hashmatullah Shahidi

>Suggested Playing XI for AFG vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Colin Ackermann

All-rounders: Gulbadin Naib, Pieter Seelaar

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Fred Klaassen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

>AFG vs NED Probable XIs:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Najibullah Zadran, Shahidullah, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan

Netherlands: Philippe Boissevain, Scott Edwards (wk), Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Pieter Seelaar (c), Boris Gorlee

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here