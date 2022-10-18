AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Afghanistan vs Pakistan Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's World Cup Warm-up Match, October 19, GABBA, 8:30 am IST

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s World Cup Warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan: The warm-up matches before the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup have provided an excellent opportunity for the top teams to become familiar with Australia’s bouncy tracks, especially for sides from the subcontinent. Two Asian nations will square up on Wednesday, October 19, as Pakistan clashes against Afghanistan at the GABBA.

After winning the Tri-series in New Zealand, Babar Azam and his men looked in fine fettle for the tournament. Though there wasn’t anything at stake, they were trounced by England in the warm-up match that was curtailed by rain. Pakistan’s middle-order crisis is often swept under the carpet by the exemplary performance of their top-order batters, Babar and Mohammed Rizwan.

Sides will try to bust through and expose their weakness by getting the top three early. A similar situation occurred against England when Pakistan were restricted to just 160 after the top order failed to score. The 50-over champions chased down the target without breaking a sweat.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan got off to a flying start in the warm-up fixture, defeating Bangladesh by a massive 62-run margin. Ibrahim Zadran has evolved as their main batter and was on song against the Bangla Tigers. Skipper Mohammed Nabi also played a brilliant knock in the match. Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi ran through the Bangladesh top order, picking up three crucial wickets to obliterate their innings.

Will it be a repeat of the Asia Cup match between the two sides or will Nabi and his men march toward another win? Let’s wait and watch!

Ahead of the match between Afghanistan and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

AFG vs PAK Telecast

The match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

AFG vs PAK Live Streaming

The match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

AFG vs PAK Match Details

The match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played at the GABBA on Wednesday, October 19, at 8:30 am IST.

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shadab Khan

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Suggested Playing XI for AFG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Ibrahim Zadran, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan

Afghanistan and Pakistan Possible Starting XI:

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan, Usman Ghani

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

