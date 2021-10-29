>AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Afghanistan and Pakistan: In the 24th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan will lock horns with Babar Azam’s Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Friday, October 29. Both sides are in very good form and are coming into this game after winning their previous fixture and will look to continue their winning march. Pakistan defeated Kane Williamson-led New Zealand by five wickets in their previous game on the tricky wicket of Sharjah.

Pakistan started their campaign in the World Cup with a thumping ten-wicket win over bitter rivals India on Sunday, October 24, in Dubai.

On the other hand, Afghanistan hammered Scotland by 130 runs in their last game.

Ahead of today’s 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

>AFG vs PAK Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Afghanistan vs Pakistan match.

>AFG vs PAK Live Streaming

Afghanistan vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match can be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

>AFG vs PAK Match Details

The match between Afghanistan and Pakistan is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 29 at 07:30 pm IST.

>AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

>Suggested Playing XI for AFG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Shahzad

Batters: Babar Azam, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

>AFG vs PAK Probable XIs:

>Afghanistan (AFG) vs Pakistan (PAK) probable playing XIs:

Afghanistan Possible Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Pakistan Possible Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

