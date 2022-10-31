AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 32

Afghanistan will play against Sri Lanka in their next Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup on November 1. Sri Lanka are coming into this match after two consecutive defeats against Australia and New Zealand. In their last match against Kane Williamson and Co, Sri Lanka had reduced the Kiwis to 15 for 3 in the powerplay. But Glenn Phillips smashed 104 off 64 balls to turn that game around. Skipper Dasun Shanaka will be rueing the missed opportunity in that game.

Also Read: Perth Hotel, Where Virat Kohli Was Staying, Issues Apology; Read Full Statement

Advertisement

Now Sri Lanka has to win its remaining two matches and hope that other results also go their way. Afghanistan will like a win themselves. Afghanistan’s campaign has been ravaged by rain and their two matches have been washed out. Both teams will come out all guns blazing to secure the all-important win on Tuesday. Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka will be key to Sri Lanka’s chances in this match.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, here is all you need to know:

On which date will the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be played on November 1, Tuesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka begin?

Advertisement

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will begin at 9:30 am IST, on November 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

AFG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kusal Mendis

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Suggested Playing XI for AFG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Mendis

Batsmen: Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Advertisement

AFG vs SL Probable Playing XI

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here