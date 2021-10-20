>AFG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up between Afghanistan and West Indies: The last warm-up match for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will see Afghanistan battling against West Indies at the ICC Academy Oval A in Dubai. Both the teams will be eager to win the Wednesday encounter as they ended up on the losing side in their respective first warm-up games. A victory in the match on Wednesday will give some momentum to the teams before moving to the T20 World Cup Super 12 matches.

West Indies looked sloppy in the field during their first warm-up game against Pakistan. The Caribbean players failed to show good intent with the bat and thus lost the game by seven wickets. Batting first, West Indies could score only 130 runs and Pakistan easily chased the total within 15.3 overs.

Advertisement

Afghanistan, on the other hand, were outclassed by South Africa in their previous match by 41 runs. The team was never in the contest as South Africa dominated the game throughout. Mohammad Nabi’s team ended up with just 104 runs while chasing a score of 146 in their 20 overs.

>Ahead of the match between Afghanistan and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

>AFG vs WI Telecast

The match between Afghanistan and West Indies will be broadcasted by Star Sports in India.

>AFG vs WI Live Streaming

Fans can tune in to Disney + Hotstar app to watch Afghanistan vs West Indies match online.

>AFG vs WI Match Details

Afghanistan and West Indies will play against each other at the ICC Academy Oval A in Dubai on October 20, Wednesday at 07:30 PM IST.

>AFG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Lendl Simmons

Vice-Captain:Mohammad Nabi

>Suggested Playing XI for AFG vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Najibullah Zadrann

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hayden Walsh

>AFG vs WI Probable XIs:

>Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Usman Ghani

>West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Hayden Walsh, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here