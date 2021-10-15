Afghanistan Cricket Fan Makes Impeccable Replica of T20 World Cup Trophy

In the last decade, the Afghanistan cricket team has seen an inspiring upward growth in World Cricket. Despite all the turmoil in the nation, cricket is something that gives its fans hope and happiness. The official social media platform of the Afghanistan Cricket Board shared the story of one such fan who made a replica of the ICC T20I World Cup. And, the board tweeted a picture of the fan along with the replica.

“Afghanistan, the country which has always produced talents to the cricket world, as a result of the passion & love of its Nation. A young Afghan Cricket fan has yet again proved his ability on preparing a brilliant piece of @T20WorldCup statue," the tweet read.

In the video, Naib can be seen expressing his wish to see the cricketing heroes of Afghanistan lift the World Cup.

Expressing gratitude towards the ICC for valuing Afghanistan as a cricket-loving nation, Naib requested the World body to be more supportive and make investments in Afghanistan.

Talking about his personal background, Naib added, in the video, that he is a daily wage labourer. Naib, who had earlier also made a replica of the 2019 ODI World Cup, expressed that it was his love and interest in the game that inspired him to make the model.

Naib wished his team luck for the mega event and said “We hope that one day our national heroes will gift us the World Cup trophy."

The multi-nation tournament will begin on October 17 and will be played in UAE and Oman. Afghanistan will commence its campaign against one of the qualifiers on October 25.

