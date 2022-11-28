Afghanistan Qualify For 2023 ODI World Cup in India

Afghanistan have secured their spot in the next year’s ICC Men’s ODI World Cup slated to be held in India after their second match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele was washed out by rain. After bowling out Afghanistan for 228 in 48.2 Overs, Sri Lanka were 10/0 in their chase when rain arrived before the contest was called off.

The washout gave Afghanistan five extra points in the ongoing World Cup Super League standings because of the no result and that has taken their total to 115 points in the current cycle. Afghanistan are now sitting safely in seventh spot on the current standings.

The top eight sides at the end of the Super League earning automatic spots.

While the five points was a good result for Afghanistan, it was the exact opposite for Sri Lanka as their hopes of automatic qualification were hanging by a thread.

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka are at the 10th spot on the standings with just 67 points and only have four matches remaining in this period to try and sneak into the top eight.

Sri Lanka will look to pick up valuable 10 points and tie the three-ODI series by defeating Afghanistan in the third ODI in Pallekele on Wednesday.

India are the current leaders of the Super League but they have already qualified for the tournament as hosts. They have 134 points from 20 matches of which 13 have resulted in victories, six in defeats while one produced no result.

England are at the second spot with 125 points with 12 wins, five defeats and one no result from 18 games. New Zealand complete the top-three with 125 points as well.

Australia (4th), Bangladesh (5th), Pakistan (6th), Afghanistan (7th) and West Indies (8th) complete the top-eight.

