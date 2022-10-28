Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Rain Disappoints Again as Match Called Off Without Toss

On the other hand, Afghanistan lost their first match to England before their next game against New Zealand was washed out due to rain leaving them in a tricky spot. Ireland’s win meant Afghanistan have been pushed to the last spot in the group and they need to win this contest to keep their hopes of making it to the last-four alive.

What date T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will take place on October 28, Friday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Afghanistan vs Ireland be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Afghanistan vs Ireland begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup match?

Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup match?

Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Possible XIs

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland Predicted Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Josh Little

