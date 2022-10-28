Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Rain Disappoints Again as Match Called Off Without Toss

Edited By: Suramya Kaushik
Last Updated: October 28, 2022, 11:22 IST
Melbourne
T20 World Cup Super 12 Live Updates, AFG vs IRE: In the 25th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Afghanistan will take on Ireland at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. Ireland recorded a stunning win over England in their second match of the Super 12 that has left the Group 1 wide open. And another win will go a long way in helping them move ahead in the race for the semi-finals. Read More
Well, the match has been called off due to incessant rains at MCG. Both, Afghanistan and Ireland share a point each. But, visible disappointments on the faces of Afghanistan players as it’s the second time here when they haven’t been able to even step on the field.
But, perhaps that’s on the cards for them in this tournament.
Umpires come out to inspect the field but it’s still drizzling. Some Irish players are also outside, waiting for the rain to stop but seems there won’t be any cricket action soon as next inspection will be when rain stops.
Rain is back again and so are the covers on the pitch and bowler’s run up. Well, there will be an inspection at 10:30am and we might see some action after that or perhaps, a complete wash out. Let’s wait and watch!
It’s still raining at the MCG and the pitch continues to be under the covers. Few people are on the ground, inspecting the field but match unlikely to kick start soon.
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny
Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Darwish Rasooli, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad
Bad news, folks!
It’s raining at MCG, covers are on and the toss is delayed.
Both Afghanistan and Ireland have played two matches each. In the Super 12 Group A standings, Ireland are in a better position than Afghanistan. The Irish men are currently on the fourth position with two points after a win against England and a loss against Sri Lanka.
On the other hand, Afghanistan are at the bottom-most position with only one point from two games. They first lost their campaign opener to England and then shared points with New Zealand in the next as the game got abandoned due to rain, without a ball bowled.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 25 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 between Afghanistan and Ireland at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia.
What date T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played?
The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will take place on October 28, Friday.
Where will the T20 World Cup match Afghanistan vs Ireland be played?
The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
What time will the T20 World Cup match Afghanistan vs Ireland begin?
The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will begin at 9:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup match?
Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup match?
Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
Afghanistan vs Ireland Possible XIs
Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Ireland Predicted Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Josh Little
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here