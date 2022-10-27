Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Afghanistan will be aiming for their first Super 12 victory when they go into action at the T20 World Cup on Friday. Afghanistan, in their third match of the Super 12 stage, will be up against Ireland. The T20 World Cup encounter between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Afghanistan, in their opening Super 12 fixture, had to suffer a five-wicket defeat against England. Batting first, the Mohammad Nabi-led side were bundled out for a paltry total of 112. England successfully reached the target with five balls to spare.

Afghanistan’s next match against New Zealand had to be called off due to rain.

Ireland, on the other hand, scripted a remarkable five-run win against England, in their last game. However, in their first Super 12 clash, Ireland had to concede a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Asia Cup champions, Sri Lanka.

Ahead of Friday’s T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland, here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will take place on October 28, Friday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Afghanistan vs Ireland be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Afghanistan vs Ireland begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup match?

Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup match?

Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Possible Starting XI:

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Josh Little

