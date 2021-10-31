Home / News / Cricketnext / Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Score Updates ICC T20 World Cup 2021: AFG Eye Return to Winning Ways Against Newbies Namibia
Live now

Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Score Updates ICC T20 World Cup 2021: AFG Eye Return to Winning Ways Against Newbies Namibia

Live Score Updates Afghanistan vs Namibia, ICC world cup 2021: Where and how to Watch Live Cricket Streaming, Catch AFG vs NAM live Match on Hotstar Cricket TV, Telecast Star Sports, Follow ball-by-ball scores Highlights from AFG vs NAM Today Match Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Advertisement

Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Score Updates ICC T20 World Cup 2021: The unpredictability of the shortest edition of cricket has given hope to Afghanistan and Namibia, who will face each other on Sunday, to strengthen their chances to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Read More

Oct 31, 2021 14:41 IST

AFG vs NAM Live Score

Namibia, on the other hand, will hope to continue their historic run. The country which has a population of 2.5 million and only five cricket pitches has surprised everyone in the tournament.

Oct 31, 2021 14:39 IST

AFG vs NAM Live Score

Captain Nabi has asserted that the team’s morale is high going into their third fixture despite the five-wicket loss to Pakistan. “We have only played two games and we won one (against Scotland) and today was a close game, at the end Pakistan won the game. “There are a lot of positive things in this game, we will take the positive things and there are three more games. Inshallah we will do well, the team morale is high," he said.

Advertisement
Oct 31, 2021 14:38 IST

AFG vs NAM Live Score

Backing their spinners are the Afghan batters, who are playing a fearless brand of cricket reminiscent of the big-hitting West Indies side. Afghanistan went all guns blazing against a strong Pakistan bowling attack. Although they lost wickets at regular intervals, Nabi and Gulbadin Naib added 71 in the last 45 balls to post a challenging total. Had they added 20 runs more to their total, it would have been difficult for Pakistan to chase.

Oct 31, 2021 14:35 IST

AFG vs NAM Live Score

The formidable spin attack’s prowess has been on full display in their first two matches. While they completely bamboozled Scotland in their tournament opener victory, they pushed an in-form Pakistan side to the brink on Friday night.

Oct 31, 2021 14:25 IST

AFG vs NAM Live Score

Afghanistan have proven that they are not a team to be taken lightly. They are armed with a world-class spin attack comprising the likes of Rashid Khan, who has perfected his craft while playing in various T20 leagues around the world, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and skipper Mohammad Nabi.

Oct 31, 2021 14:21 IST

AFG vs NAM Live Score

Afghanistan would look to shrug off the defeat against Pakistan and return to winning ways when they take on debutants Namibia, who will be eager to continue their dream run in the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi

Advertisement
Oct 31, 2021 14:11 IST

AFG vs NAM Live Score

Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage of match 27 of the ongoing T20 World Cup. In this match, Group 2 teams, Afghanistan and Namibia will face each other in Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

AFG vs NAM Live Score

Captain Nabi has asserted that the team’s morale is high going into their third fixture despite the five-wicket loss to Pakistan. “We have only played two games and we won one (against Scotland) and today was a close game, at the end Pakistan won the game. “There are a lot of positive things in this game, we will take the positive things and there are three more games. Inshallah we will do well, the team morale is high," he said.
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

AFG vs NAM Live Score

Backing their spinners are the Afghan batters, who are playing a fearless brand of cricket reminiscent of the big-hitting West Indies side. Afghanistan went all guns blazing against a strong Pakistan bowling attack. Although they lost wickets at regular intervals, Nabi and Gulbadin Naib added 71 in the last 45 balls to post a challenging total. Had they added 20 runs more to their total, it would have been difficult for Pakistan to chase.
Advertisement
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

AFG vs NAM Live Score

The formidable spin attack’s prowess has been on full display in their first two matches. While they completely bamboozled Scotland in their tournament opener victory, they pushed an in-form Pakistan side to the brink on Friday night.
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

AFG vs NAM Live Score

Afghanistan have proven that they are not a team to be taken lightly. They are armed with a world-class spin attack comprising the likes of Rashid Khan, who has perfected his craft while playing in various T20 leagues around the world, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and skipper Mohammad Nabi.
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

AFG vs NAM Live Score

Afghanistan would look to shrug off the defeat against Pakistan and return to winning ways when they take on debutants Namibia, who will be eager to continue their dream run in the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 IST

AFG vs NAM Live Score

Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage of match 27 of the ongoing T20 World Cup. In this match, Group 2 teams, Afghanistan and Namibia will face each other in Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Read more

While Afghanistan after their exciting performance against Pakistan surely have all the odds favouring them, Namibia will also eye to make this promising for their side.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Ahead of the 27th match of the T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Namibia; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) take place?

The match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) will be played on Sunday, October 31.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) be played?

The match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) begin?

The match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) match?

The match between Afghanistan (AFG) and Namibia (NAM) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and the Jio TV app.

Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) Squads:

Afghanistan’s 15-man squad: Mohammad Nabi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmad Malik, Naveen Ul Haq

Namibia’s 15-man squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernand Scholtz, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Picky Ya France, Michau du Preez(WK), Zane Green (WK), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here