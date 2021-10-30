Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The unpredictability of the shortest edition of cricket has given hope to Afghanistan and Namibia, who will face each other on Sunday, to strengthen their chances to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. While Afghanistan after their exciting performance against Pakistan surely have all the odds favouring them, Namibia will also eye to make this promising for their side.

Ahead of the 27th match of the T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Namibia; here is all you need to know:

>When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) take place?

The match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) will be played on Sunday, October 31.

>Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) be played?

The match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

>What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) begin?

The match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) match.

>How do I watch the live streaming of Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) match?

The match between Afghanistan (AFG) and Namibia (NAM) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and the Jio TV app.

>Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) probable playing XIs:

Afghanistan Possible Starting Line-up: Mohammad Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Namibia Possible Starting Line-up: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

