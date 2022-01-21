Home » Cricket Home » News » Afghanistan vs Netherlands 2022 Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI, West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Afghanistan vs Netherlands 2022 Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI, West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Follow here Afghanistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI live score. (Pic Credit: TW/ACBofficials)
Follow here Afghanistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI live score. (Pic Credit: TW/ACBofficials)

Follow here the live scorecard and ball by ball commentary from the 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Netherlands being played in Doha.

Advertisement
Cricketnext Staff
Updated: January 21, 2022, 15:25 IST

>Live Score And Updates, 1st ODI, Afghanistan vs Netherlands, Doha: Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the series opening ODI between Afghanistan and Netherlands being played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha today. Dutch captain Pieter Seelar won the coin toss and opted to field first.

Seelar wasn’t sure of how the pitch would play.

>1st ODI: Scorecard | Commentary

“Not quite sure how this pitch will play, having had no warm-up games. So I will look at how this surface plays. There is a lot of inexperience, but that gives some of the younger members a big opportunity to play for the national team, which is a big thing. Looking forward to the series, very excited," Seelar said at the toss.

RELATED NEWS

Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi was happy with the toss saying he wanted to bat first anyway. “I wanted to bat first, so no real complaints. We have a lot of experience, with our spinners playing all around the world.  Happy with our preparations for this series, wanting to express it here," Shahidi said.

Advertisement

>Playing XIs

>Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai

>Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (captain), Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w), Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Bas de Leede, Philippe Boissevain, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vivian Kingma, Boris Gorlee, Musa Ahmed

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Follow us on
Cricketnext Staff A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over the globe. Follow @cricketnext

first published: January 21, 2022, 15:24 IST