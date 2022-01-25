Afghanistan vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Afghanistan will aim for a series whitewash as they will take on the Netherlands in the last One Day International. Hashmatullah Shahidi’s side has been brilliant in the three-match series so far as they won the first match by 36 runs.

The team returned with an even better performance in the second game as they secured a victory by 48 runs. Batting first, Afghanistan added 237 runs to the scoreboard. The opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the standout performer as he smacked a century.

Chasing the total, the Netherlands were restricted to a score of 189 runs. The wicketkeeper-batter Scott Edwards was the only positive for the team as he scored 86 runs. However, a lack of support from the other batters resulted in the team losing by 48 runs.

Though victory isn’t up for grabs for the visitors anymore, they will hope to avoid an embarrassing loss by 0-3. The Netherlands should work on their batting to ensure a victory in the third One Day International.

>When will the 3rd ODI match Afghanistan (AFG) vs Netherlands (NED) start?

The last One Day International of the three-match series will kickstart at 12:30 PM IST on January 25, Tuesday.

>Where will the 3rd ODI match Afghanistan (AFG) vs Netherlands (NED) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

>What time will the 3rd ODI match Afghanistan (AFG) vs Netherlands (NED) begin?

The match will begin at 12:30 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the Afghanistan (AFG) vs Netherlands (NED) match?

Afghanistan vs Netherlands match will not be televised in India.

>How do I watch the live streaming of Afghanistan (AFG) vs Netherlands (NED) match?

Afghanistan vs Netherlands match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

AFG vs NED 3rd ODI, Afghanistan probable playing XI against the Netherlands: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Najibullah Zadran, Shahidullah, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan

AFG vs NED 3rd ODI, Netherlands probable playing XI against Afghanistan: Philippe Boissevain, Scott Edwards (wk), Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Pieter Seelaar (c), Boris Gorlee

