Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup Warm-up match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Afghanistan will look to finish their T20 World Cup preparations on a winning note when they face Pakistan on Wednesday. The warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground. The two teams had last faced each other at the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup in September. The Babar Azam-led side had clinched a nail-biting one-wicket victory in that game to qualify for the final.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

Coming back to the T20 World Cup warm-up games, Afghanistan displayed a terrific bowling in their first practice match to clinch a resounding 62-run victory against Bangladesh. Batting first, Afghanistan posted 160 runs losing seven wickets. Later, Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi bagged three wickets to restrict Bangladesh to a paltry total of 98.

Meanwhile, Pakistan had to endure a six-wicket defeat at the hands of England, in their first warm-up game.

Ahead of Wednesday’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan; here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place on October 19, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup warm-up match Afghanistan vs Pakistan be played?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup warm-up match Afghanistan vs Pakistan begin?

Advertisement

The match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will begin at 8:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Pakistan match?

Afghanistan vs Pakistan match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan match?

Afghanistan vs Pakistan match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Possible Starting XI:

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran , Mohammad Nabi (c), Usman Ghani, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rashid Khan

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Ifthikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here