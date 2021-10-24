Afghanistan vs Scotland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match 17 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Mohammad Nabi’s Afghanistan will be facing Kyle Coetzer’s Scotland in their respective first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The high-octane match will be played at the Sharjah Stadium in Sharjah at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, October 25.

Afghanistan looks like a powerful unit and have the talent and resources to stun the cricket fraternity with their performance in the T20 event. The team has a point to prove in the T20 World Cup. The side will start as favourites against Scotland and can rattle their batsman with their excellent spin attack.

Scotland, on the other hand, have finally made it to the Super 12 round. The team delivered some superlative performances in the qualification round to make a mark in the global T20 event. Owing to the qualifiers, the Scotland players are in a good rhythm.

>When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match Afghanistan (AFG) vs Scotland (SCO) start?

The match will be played on Monday, October 25.

>Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match Afghanistan (AFG) vs Scotland (SCO) be played?

The two teams will lock horns with each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

>What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match Afghanistan (AFG) vs Scotland (SCO) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan (AFG) vs Scotland (SCO) match?

Afghanistan vs Scotland match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan (AFG) vs Scotland (SCO) match?

Afghanistan vs Scotland match is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

>AFG vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Afghanistan probable playing XI against Scotland: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan

>AFG vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Scotland probable playing XI against Afghanistan: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal, Calum Macleod, Michael Leask

